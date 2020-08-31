Advertisement

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Lives Matter demonstrations continued in Burlington Sunday night.

The crowd marched down Church Street around 7 p.m., taking a break from their post outside the Burlington Police Department.

The group of about 200 protestors gathered on the steps of City Hall.

Speakers asked white people to accept their role in systemic racism and to use their white privilege to fight it.

The protestors then marched back to Battery Park where they appeared to be camping for another night.

The demonstrators in Burlington have been camping at the park since Tuesday night.

