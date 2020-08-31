Burlington restaurant closes temporarily after customer tests positive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local restaurant is closed Monday after a customer reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington, a guest called them Saturday to let them know they are sick.

They dined there earlier in the week.

Out of an abundance of caution and to give their staff a little break, the restaurant was closed Sunday and will be again Monday.

We’re told the person who served that guest and their family will be getting tested.

