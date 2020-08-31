Can meditation help you find peace in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a pandemic, there’s civil unrest over race relations and policing in the country, and it’s a presidential election year. It’s tough to find ways to relax and disengage in 2020.

Do we turn to exercise? Do we turn to meditation? Do we turn to both?

Karma Choling is a residential meditation retreat center in Barnet. It’s home to meditation halls, common spaces and rustic cabins where experts teach and live.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with executive director Betsy Railla and programs manager J.T. Buck about the center and how they say it can help people find peace. Watch the video for the full interview.

