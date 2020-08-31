Caregiver accused of ID fraud in getting residents’ info

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire caregiver at a long-term care facility has been accused of getting personal identification information for four elderly people without their permission and posing as at least two of them to open financial accounts.

The attorney general’s office says 35-year-old Christina Lariviere was arrested Friday on eight counts of identity fraud.

The charges allege that last summer, Lariviere obtained Social Security numbers, driver’s identification and birth dates from the four, who lived at the Londonderry facility and ranged in age from 87 to 100.

Lariviere is expected to be arraigned next week. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

