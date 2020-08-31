City Hall Park on schedule to open in October

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City Hall Park project is close to completion according to the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department.

While locals have noticed that the south side of the park is looking lean and green with fresh sod on the ground and completed sidewalks cutting through the park, the north side of the park near College Street still has a lot of work before it is finished.

Cindi Wight, the director of the Parks Department, says the project is right on schedule to be completed by the first weekend in October, and she says there are only a few major projects left to complete before they have a finished product.

“The largest project will be the terrace, the College Street terrace does need to still go in,” she said, “We still have to plant along College Street, bring our benches in, trash receptacles and such.”

Wight says they haven’t encountered any problems to date, but still have a lot more to do in the next four weeks before the park is ready to open.

