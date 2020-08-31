Advertisement

City Hall Park on schedule to open in October

The City Hall Park project is close to completion.
The City Hall Park project is close to completion.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City Hall Park project is close to completion according to the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department.

While locals have noticed that the south side of the park is looking lean and green with fresh sod on the ground and completed sidewalks cutting through the park, the north side of the park near College Street still has a lot of work before it is finished.

Cindi Wight, the director of the Parks Department, says the project is right on schedule to be completed by the first weekend in October, and she says there are only a few major projects left to complete before they have a finished product.

“The largest project will be the terrace, the College Street terrace does need to still go in,” she said, “We still have to plant along College Street, bring our benches in, trash receptacles and such.”

Wight says they haven’t encountered any problems to date, but still have a lot more to do in the next four weeks before the park is ready to open.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Updated: moments ago
Classes start at UVM with mix of in-person and remote learning

News

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Residents at Meadowbrook Healthcare can now have in-person, outdoor visits with their loved ones.

News

Vermont tourism industry suffers a big hit from COVID

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Vermont’s summer tourism season is coming to a close as kids return to school. So how big of a hit did Vermont take this summer? Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at how the state’s tourism industry is holding up.

News

Bhakta envisions debt-free, work-ag school at Green Mountain College

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Green Mountain College has a new owner, but the name is staying. Our Olivia Lyons spoke with the new owner and his details on his plans.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

Latest News

News

Woodside set to close October 1

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Woodside is shutting down on October 1. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Children and Families, which runs the Juvenile Rehabilitation Center. Woodside was the state’s only juvenile detention center for years. Now, the one person lodged there is at another facility. Commissioner Sean Brown with the Department for Children and Families said it’s going to stay vacant because they’re shutting it down.

News

Woodside set to close October 1

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Woodside is shutting down on October 1. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Children and Families, which runs the Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

News

Vermont tourism industry suffers a big hit from COVID

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont's summer tourism season is coming to a close as kids return to school. So how big of a hit did Vermont take this summer? Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at how the state's tourism industry is holding up.

News

Can meditation help you find peace in 2020?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
In these uncertain times, how can you disconnect and find balance? Our Celine McArthur spoke with representatives of a residential meditation retreat center in Vermont about how meditating can help you find peace.