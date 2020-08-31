Advertisement

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying.
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - This could be the final boarding call for the $200 ticket-change fee that has enraged so many U.S. airline travelers over the past decade.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said Monday that they are dropping the fee on most tickets for domestic flights, copying United Airlines’ move one day earlier.

Southwest Airlines didn’t levy change fees to start with, so Monday’s announcements mean that the four biggest U.S. carriers will have roughly similar policies.

Airlines are being battered by the coronavirus pandemic, as travel restrictions and fear of contracting the virus are keeping travelers at home. Normally in summer, 2 million or more people pass through security checkpoints at U.S. airports each day, but that number hasn’t been above 900,000 since mid-March, the early days of the pandemic.

To woo passengers, airlines have required face masks and stepped up cleaning of planes. A few, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, limit seating, although American and United try to sell every seat.

Delta and American said they have permanently eliminated change fees for all domestic flights for premium and most economy fares except the lowest fare, called basic economy. American said it will let all passengers fly standby for earlier same-day flights without charge beginning Oct. 1. United is making that change on Jan. 1.

Both carriers also extended temporary waivers on change fees for domestic and international flights, so ditching the fees permanently won’t make much difference to passengers right away. But by doing so, United, Delta and American are abandoning a fee that has drawn particular scorn from customers, consumer advocates and members of Congress.

Airline shares fell on Monday after United’s decision and the expectation that other big airlines would be forced to ditch their change fees too. Delta and United both ended down 3.6%, American shed 4% and Southwest retreated 3.2%.

Even without change fees, plenty of other fees will survive. Charges for checking a bag were greatly expanded more than a decade ago. Many airlines also charge extra for seat assignments, more legroom, priority boarding and other perks, and they provided a growing source of revenue for airlines until the pandemic hit.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Updated: moments ago
Classes start at UVM with mix of in-person and remote learning

News

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Residents at Meadowbrook Healthcare can now have in-person, outdoor visits with their loved ones.

News

Vermont tourism industry suffers a big hit from COVID

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Vermont’s summer tourism season is coming to a close as kids return to school. So how big of a hit did Vermont take this summer? Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at how the state’s tourism industry is holding up.

News

Bhakta envisions debt-free, work-ag school at Green Mountain College

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Green Mountain College has a new owner, but the name is staying. Our Olivia Lyons spoke with the new owner and his details on his plans.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

Latest News

News

Woodside set to close October 1

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Woodside is shutting down on October 1. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Children and Families, which runs the Juvenile Rehabilitation Center. Woodside was the state’s only juvenile detention center for years. Now, the one person lodged there is at another facility. Commissioner Sean Brown with the Department for Children and Families said it’s going to stay vacant because they’re shutting it down.

National

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

News

Woodside set to close October 1

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Woodside is shutting down on October 1. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Children and Families, which runs the Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

News

City Hall Park on schedule to open in October

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The City Hall Park project is close to completion according to the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

News

Vermont tourism industry suffers a big hit from COVID

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont's summer tourism season is coming to a close as kids return to school. So how big of a hit did Vermont take this summer? Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at how the state's tourism industry is holding up.