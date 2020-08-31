Advertisement

Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England during the last week.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows Vermont gas prices went up 4.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.17 a gallon.

In New Hampshire, prices went up 2.2 cents to $2.12 a gallon.

Maine’s prices rose 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21.

Gas prices in Maine are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22 a gallon. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Motorcycle crash causes traffic backup

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Fair Haven.

News

Police: Man shot in the chest in Mount Holly

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say they’re investigating a shooting in Mount Holly.

AP

SUNY campus to shut for 2 weeks after spike in virus cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a campus of the State University of New York will shut down for two weeks after more than 100 people in the college community tested positive for the coronavirus.

AP

Bennington Black Lives Matter mural finished despite protests, 4 arrests

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least four people are facing charges after protests during the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in the town of Bennington.

AP

Contact tracing, cleaning after NH student tests positive

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
School is continuing as scheduled in a New Hampshire school district after one student tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a contact tracing effort and cleaning at the school.

Latest News

News

UVM classes begin Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Classes start for students at the University of Vermont Monday.

News

Family celebrates birthday on the border

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The border between the United States and Canada is still closed, putting a strain on loved ones who live on opposite sides. Still, one family found a way to put on a special celebration-- together.

AP

State getting more funds to help opioid response program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire is getting more funds as part of its state opioid response program to help people with substance abuse disorders.

News

New Hampshire police investigate shooting death of teenager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in New Hampshire say they’re investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old dead in Rochester.

AP

Virus could end snow days; flu shot mandate prompts protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Vermont educators are wondering if remote learning could mean the end of snow days, the unexpected days off when weather conditions make it too hard for staff and children to reach school.