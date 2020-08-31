Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England during the last week.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows Vermont gas prices went up 4.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.17 a gallon.

In New Hampshire, prices went up 2.2 cents to $2.12 a gallon.

Maine’s prices rose 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21.

Gas prices in Maine are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22 a gallon.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)