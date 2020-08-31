Advertisement

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Residents can now visit with loved ones in-person
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Meadowbrook Healthcare, a nursing home in Plattsburgh, is now allowing in-person visits outside.

The facility says this will benefit its residents’ health by seeing loved ones face to face. The visits will only be 15-minute sessions, a staff member must monitor the meeting and masks must be worn by everyone in attendance.

Meadowbrook Healthcare resident has first in-person meeting with loved ones
Meadowbrook Healthcare resident has first in-person meeting with loved ones(Meadowbrook Healthcare)

“It just kind of makes it a little bit more real when they can see them in person,” said Kim Parker, the activities director at Meadowbrook Healthcare, on why the in-person visits would be more beneficial than the window visits. “The window doesn’t cloud or reflect a different face and they can actually visually give them a really good once over, that’s the nicest part about this.”

Parker says the in-person visits will help the residents living inside but they will not be stopping the window visits.

“If something changes and something in health care can change very quickly,” says Parker “if the numbers rise in the community we have to start toning it down again, we still have the fluent window visits going so that visitation can still happen because winter is around the corner and boy that will tamper with some of these people being able to get here.”

The facility is working to schedule the visits with loved ones. It says it will take several weeks, but the goal is for everyone inside to have an outdoor in-person visit.

Meadowbrook says it met all criteria set by the state for it to get the greenlight for visits. That means there have been no staffing shortages for 28 days, there is proper Personal Protective Equipment for all employees and the facility has not seen a COVID case for 28 days.

