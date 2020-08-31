Advertisement

MiVT: Villanti Printers

One of the many items Villanti Printers producers are pieces for local colleges like Plattsburgh State(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fall means it’s the start of the busy season at Villanti Printers.

From mailers for Castleton University to pieces for Plattsburgh State, it’s all in a day’s work for this third-generation family-owned company that started more than 60 years ago.

“We do just about everything,” Villanti Printers co-owner Kat Villanti said. “It’s very important to us to make good print and mail and fulfillment.”

Kat and her husband, Jay Villanti, currently run the business. Villanti Printers moved to its 38,000-square-foot space in Milton about 10 years ago.

“Every day here is different and exciting and that’s what really keeps me energized to keep going,” company CFO Scott Brooks said.

Villanti’s client base is mostly Vermont companies, such as Burton and Darn Tough. But while they print brochures for Country Walkers in Williston, they also print hardbound books for yacht manufacturers in Amsterdam.

“We try to maintain the integrity of what our clients are looking for,” Kat Villanti said.

Ink is being distributed into one of the many presses at Villanti Printers in Milton(WCAX)

That’s done through investing in new technology, including automated unloading systems meant to help the close to 40 employees do their jobs without the hefty lifting.

“Our success really is based on the great team that we have,” Brooks said.

Villanti Printers also has an in-plant post office, saving clients money and time. The clients don’t have to take anything to the post office. Anything Villanti prints actually goes to the bulk mailing centers and there it gets distributed further out into the mail stream.

Villanti is also now printing packaging. One of the new boxes being sent out is for Seventh Generation’s baby care sampler. Not only did they printed the packaging, but also the coupon that comes inside.”

“You just kind of have to be smart about how you manage your business so that you’re doing the best you can to keep your clients happy, to keep your employees happy and to keep the plant running,” Kat Villanti said.

After all these years, Villanti Printers presses on with a colorful and efficient process.

