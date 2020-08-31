Motorcycle crash causes traffic back up

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A motorcycle crash caused a big traffic back-up on Route 22A in Fair Haven.

Police say it happened sometime Sunday evening. They say a motorcycle sped past an officer on 22A, crashing up the road shortly after. They say the man on the bike is alive but was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know his name. Speed was a factor.

We will update this story as we learn more.

