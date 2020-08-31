Nearly $52k grant will help clean Vermont industrial site

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont business is going to receive nearly $52,000 to help clean up a location in East Randolph through a special revolving loan fund.

Gov. Phil Scott says the money for KAD Properties will come from the state’s Brownfield Initiative to help clean up the LW Greenwood property.

The project parcel dates back to 1929, having served as an agricultural and construction site and housed a consumer powersports equipment sales and service business.

The loan will pay to install a seal and a slab to prevent the build-up of contaminated vapor beneath one building.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.