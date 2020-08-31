New Hampshire police investigate shooting death of teenager

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say they’re investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old dead in Rochester.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint say police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment in the early morning hours.

They found 19-year-old Michael Mowry dead at the apartment. Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

They say they’re actively investigating Mowry’s death, and don’t expect to release any more information until after the autopsy is completed.

