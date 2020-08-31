NY man accused of threatening census worker with bat

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York man threatened a U.S. Census worker with a baseball bat.

It happened Saturday in Long Lake.

New York State Police say Francis Peets, 37, of Long Lake, threatened the census worker. Then when the worker tried to drive away, police say Peets struck the man’s vehicle with the bat, causing damage.

Police arrested Peets. He’s charged with criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration and menacing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.