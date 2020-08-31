Plattsburgh roads closed for repaving

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Road work continues in Plattsburgh near Cornelia Street.

Lafayette and Montcalm are getting ripped up and repaved, so they’re shut down for the week.

Mayor Colin Read says proactive maintenance saves taxpayers money in the long run.

The city tackles three miles of road repair each year, which means each road gets redone every 20-25 years.

“It makes a world of a difference. We do it all in-house now, we rent out the paving crew but all the work being done is in-house. We even recycle the asphalt that we are ripping up to make for a smoother surface and that is reprocessed into making the next road, the next set of tar,” said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

We’ll let you know when the roads reopen.

