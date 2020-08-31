Advertisement

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Investigation Underway
Investigation Underway(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

Police responded to Gates Road in Mount Holly around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire. Subsequently, Cody Ahonen, 27, was taken to the hospital.

“Based on the investigation so far, there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the general public,” Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman said.

Investigators were seen going door-to-door Monday asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything that unfolded the night before. Police say Ahonen was shot in the torso but we do not know what sparked the incident.

“It seems there was some kind of nexus between the victim and the individual who shot him so there is certainly no indication of a broader threat to the public,” Silverman said.

At this time we also do not know if the shooting took place inside Ahonen’s Gates Road residence or if state police have any suspects. We spoke with several people who live on this rural road but they all declined to be interviewed. One person told us it’s not uncommon to hear gunfire in the area. Others said there are a few homes that are prone to drug activity. Officials say canvassing a neighborhood is standard procedure when investigating a crime.

“We use all sources and methods that are available to us and that includes asking the public for help and certainly going out, going through a neighborhood and talking to whomever we can who may potentially have something useful,” Silverman said.

Police say at this time they believe Ahonen’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call the Vermont State Police.

