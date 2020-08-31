Advertisement

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Police are investigating a shooting in Mount Holly.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’re investigating a shooting in Mount Holly.

They say one man took a bullet and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. They believe the man is still alive, but otherwise there’s no word on his condition. They also say the shooter likely knew the victim, so there’s no threat to the public.

They’ve not yet identified either person involved.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

