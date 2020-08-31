Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’re investigating a shooting in Mount Holly.

They say one man took a bullet and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. They believe the man is still alive, but otherwise there’s no word on his condition. They also say the shooter likely knew the victim, so there’s no threat to the public.

They’ve not yet identified either person involved.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.