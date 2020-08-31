Advertisement

‘Social Autopsy Report’ looks at Vermont drug overdose data

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re digging into the data in Vermont’s first-ever “Social Autopsy Report.” The report looks into the state’s drug overdose data from 2017 to learn how state agencies interacted with those who died from drug overdoses.

Click here to read the Social Autopsy Report

The report found that of the 109 Vermonters who died of an accidental or undetermined drug overdose, 98% had an interaction with at least one state agency in the years before they died.

According to the report, the most commonly interacted with state agency was the Vermont Prescription Monitoring Program, 84% of those who died from overdoses that year had at least one prescription for a controlled substance between 2012 and 2017, and 82% of those who died from overdoses that year had an interaction with Vermont State Police between 1988 and 2017.

Opioid-related deaths are up from this time last year. Vermont’s Health Department says in June last year the state had seen 48 fatalities since the start of the year. This year, as of June, there were 72 opioid-related fatalities.

