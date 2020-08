State getting more funds to help opioid response program

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting more funds as part of its state opioid response program to help people with substance abuse disorders.

The state said Friday the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will provide the first year of funding as part of a two-year, $56 million award to New Hampshire to continue the successes achieved during the state’s first two years of funding for the program.

New Hampshire received more than $55 million during the initial phase of funding.

Last year, it launched Doorways-NH to provide comprehensive, 24/7 statewide access to services and ensure that no one in the state has to travel more than an hour to begin the process toward recovery.

