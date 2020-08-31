State probing COVID cases related to Killington party

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

The cases are associated with people who attended a private party at the Summit Lodge in Killington on August 19.

So far, the Health Department has identified 14 cases among people who attended the event and their close contacts.

Health officials say some of the more than 40 people who attended the party brought the virus back and infected close contacts who were not there.

Health officials said the Summit Lodge followed state protocols and guidance and has been a cooperative partner in the outbreak investigation.

WCAX News first told you about the investigation into COVID-19 cases in Rutland County last week.

The Health Department says anyone who was at that party should keep an eye out for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they develop.

There’s a pop-up testing clinic scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the health department building in Rutland. You have to register on the state’s pop-up testing website. They are also working to set up other testing options for the area.

