Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State probing COVID cases related to Killington party

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases associated with a private party in Killington.

News

Are mailed mystery seeds an effort to improve online ratings?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Unwanted seeds from overseas keep arriving in mailboxes across our region. Even though state and federal officials have been investigating for weeks, they still don't know exactly where the seeds are coming from or why they're being sent. Our Ike Bendavid reports.

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

Latest News

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

News

Police: Man shot in the chest in Mount Holly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say they’re investigating a shooting in Mount Holly.