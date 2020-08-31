UVM classes begin Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes start for students at the University of Vermont Monday.

There are some changes to the school calendar this year because of the pandemic.

A day off in October is canceled and the final day of in-person instruction this semester is Tuesday, November 24th.

Exams and the rest of the semester will be done remotely.

The University of Vermont is reporting no students tested positive in the latest round of testing, although there were five positive cases in the pre-arrival results from earlier this month.

