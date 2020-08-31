Virus could end snow days; flu shot mandate prompts protest

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Some Vermont educators are wondering if remote learning could mean the end of snow days, the unexpected days off when weather conditions make it too hard for staff and children to reach school.

The superintendent of the Washington Central Supervisory Union recently floated the idea at a School Board meeting.

Many school districts are working to switch to at least part-time remote education this fall.

Elsewhere in New England, opponents of a plan to require flu shots protested outside the Massachusetts State House. Public health authorities say flu shots are very important this year to avoid overburdening the health system.

