BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a great start to the workweek on Monday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Tuesday looks nice as well before our weather gets a little more unsettled by the end of the week.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with just a few clouds returning to the region by the end of the day. High temperatures will be warming up into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see the chance for a few showers developing by Wednesday afternoon, and remain unsettled with the chance of a few showers on Thursday and Friday, but no widespread, heavy rain is expected. Temperatures will be warming up as well, heading into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Cooler, sunnier weather returns just in time for the weekend. High pressure builds in for Saturday and Sunday with weekend highs in the low to mid 70s.

