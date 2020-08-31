Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The month of August is going to end up with spectacular weather, and the first few days of September are looking pretty good, although there will be a bit of wet weather mid-week.

High pressure over the northeast will give us lots of sunshine today. It will be warmer than it was on Sunday, and we’ll lose those gusty winds that we had yesterday, too.

To start the month of September, Tuesday will still have lots of sunshine, but some clouds will mix in. It will be breezy out of the south, and warmer, with temperatures getting into the mid-70s.

A frontal system coming in from the west will bring some showers late Wednesday into Thursday, but it won’t be anything major. It will be a little more humid again by mid-week, and overnight lows will be back in the mid-60s.

A weak cold front will come through on Friday with the chance for a few showers. After that goes by, more high pressure will build into the northeast, which will give us a very nice, first weekend of September with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and overnight lows dropping back down to near 50 degrees.

Take MAX Advantage of all those nice days ahead as we transition into the new month. Just be ready to dodge some of those showers mid-week. -Gary

Latest News

Forecast

A chilly night tonight, but a nice start to the week.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A chilly start to Monday, with morning lows in the 40s (a few upper 30s possible). Pleasant weather will be around through Tuesday. Some showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, then the end of the week and next weekend are looking great.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Breezy and cooler today, with lower humidity.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Today will be breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s, with a few 30s possible. Pleasant weather can be expected for Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Latest News

Forecast

WCAX Sunday AM Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
Forecast

A much quieter day on the way.

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be a cooler and much quieter day. The next few days are looking really nice. Our next chance for showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast

A much quieter end to the weekend.

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Any thunderstorms (some strong early) will end later this evening, with a much quieter day for Sunday. Beautiful weather can be expected for Monday and Tuesday.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Forecast

Possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A cold front will bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail and very heavy downpours are possible. Pleasant weather will then take over the next few days.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.