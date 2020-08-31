BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The month of August is going to end up with spectacular weather, and the first few days of September are looking pretty good, although there will be a bit of wet weather mid-week.

High pressure over the northeast will give us lots of sunshine today. It will be warmer than it was on Sunday, and we’ll lose those gusty winds that we had yesterday, too.

To start the month of September, Tuesday will still have lots of sunshine, but some clouds will mix in. It will be breezy out of the south, and warmer, with temperatures getting into the mid-70s.

A frontal system coming in from the west will bring some showers late Wednesday into Thursday, but it won’t be anything major. It will be a little more humid again by mid-week, and overnight lows will be back in the mid-60s.

A weak cold front will come through on Friday with the chance for a few showers. After that goes by, more high pressure will build into the northeast, which will give us a very nice, first weekend of September with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and overnight lows dropping back down to near 50 degrees.

Take MAX Advantage of all those nice days ahead as we transition into the new month. Just be ready to dodge some of those showers mid-week. -Gary

