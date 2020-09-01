2 frats suspended at NY state college for virus violations

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - The state college at Geneseo suspended two fraternities and a sorority for violating pandemic rules.

The western New York college is the latest school to crack down on student behavior in efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus. A letter sent Monday by Geneseo President Denise Battles said nine students were suspended along with the Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Xi fraternities and the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.

The nine students are on interim suspension, pending a student code of conduct review. Battles wrote that colleges around the nation are moving classes online after unsuccessful in-person starts and “no one wants that outcome for Geneseo.”

