8 arrested in Bennington drug bust

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A drug bust in Bennington on Monday ended with police arresting eight people, including one who jumped out a second-story window.

Bennington Police have been investigating reports of drug activity at 10 Willowbrook Drive. They searched the home at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Eight people were taken into custody. One jumped out a second-floor window when officers arrived and was caught after a short foot chase.

Investigators say they found drugs and money during the search, including 2,338 bags of heroin or 48.3 grams, 25.2 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $1,727 in cash.

Police say they found thousands in drugs and cash when they searched the Bennington home. (Courtesy: Bennington Police)

List from police of the defendants and their charges:

1. Jad M. Hoag, 42, of Shaftsbury, VT-Possession of Heroin. Released on a Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on October 26, 2020 at 08:15hrs.

2. Andrew H. Pierce, 38, of Bennington, VT- Possession of Heroin Released on a Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on October 26, 2020 at 08:15hrs.

3. Alvin R. Aiken, 38, of Bennington, VT-Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy and Sale of Heroin. Released on Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on October 26, 2020 at 08:15hrs.

4. Cassandra L. Bushee, 26, of Bennington, VT-Sale of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm while committing a Felony. Released on Conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 9, 2020 at 12:30pm.

5. Brittany A. Woodward, 27, of Bennington, VT-Accessory to Trafficking Heroin/Cocaine and Conspiracy. Held for lack of $10,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 1, 2020 at 12:30hrs.

6. Joshua T. Ealy, 22, of Adams, MA- Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy. Held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 1, 2020 at 12:30hrs.

7. Edwin J. Rivera-Cruz, 22, of Springfield, MA- Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy. Held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 1, 2020 at 12:30hrs.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.