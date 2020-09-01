Advertisement

8 arrested in Bennington drug bust

Bennington Police arrested eight people in a drug bust.
Bennington Police arrested eight people in a drug bust.(Courtesy: Bennington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A drug bust in Bennington on Monday ended with police arresting eight people, including one who jumped out a second-story window.

Bennington Police have been investigating reports of drug activity at 10 Willowbrook Drive. They searched the home at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Eight people were taken into custody. One jumped out a second-floor window when officers arrived and was caught after a short foot chase.

Investigators say they found drugs and money during the search, including 2,338 bags of heroin or 48.3 grams, 25.2 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $1,727 in cash.

Police say they found thousands in drugs and cash when they searched the Bennington home.
Police say they found thousands in drugs and cash when they searched the Bennington home.(Courtesy: Bennington Police)

List from police of the defendants and their charges:

1. Jad M. Hoag, 42, of Shaftsbury, VT-Possession of Heroin. Released on a Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on October 26, 2020 at 08:15hrs.

2. Andrew H. Pierce, 38, of Bennington, VT- Possession of Heroin Released on a Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on October 26, 2020 at 08:15hrs.

3. Alvin R. Aiken, 38, of Bennington, VT-Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy and Sale of Heroin. Released on Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on October 26, 2020 at 08:15hrs.

4. Cassandra L. Bushee, 26, of Bennington, VT-Sale of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm while committing a Felony. Released on Conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 9, 2020 at 12:30pm.

5. Brittany A. Woodward, 27, of Bennington, VT-Accessory to Trafficking Heroin/Cocaine and Conspiracy. Held for lack of $10,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 1, 2020 at 12:30hrs.

6. Joshua T. Ealy, 22, of Adams, MA- Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy. Held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 1, 2020 at 12:30hrs.

7. Edwin J. Rivera-Cruz, 22, of Springfield, MA- Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy. Held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on September 1, 2020 at 12:30hrs.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concord requires masks in city buildings, businesses

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Concord City Council has approved a requirement for people to wear masks in city buildings and businesses such as retail stores to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Canadian facing charges in marijuana smuggling scheme

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say a Canadian man is facing charges stemming from an attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Canada in the town of North Troy.

News

State probing COVID cases related to Killington party

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Governor Phil Scott is holding a pandemic press conference Tuesday with state health leaders.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

Latest News

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

News

Primary preview: Feltes, Volinsky hope to unseat NH governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two lawyers with blue-collar backgrounds are vying for New Hampshire’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination next week, hoping for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

AP

Hassan promises to hold postmaster accountable

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that it will not reconnect mail sorting machines that have been taken offline in Manchester.