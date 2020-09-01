Advertisement

Bear hunting season starts Sept. 1

Bear hunters in New Hampshire will have new ways to register their kills when the season opens Tuesday.
Bear hunters in New Hampshire will have new ways to register their kills when the season opens Tuesday.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Bear hunters in New Hampshire will have new ways to register their kills when the season opens Tuesday.

All bear harvests must be reported to state Fish and Game conservation officers within 12 hours.

Hunters can call the department Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to report their kill. And starting this year, they also can fill out an online form to start the process.

Officials are reminding hunters that with more people enjoying the outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, they should be extra careful and consider new, less-crowded locations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

News

Food scrap haulers see uptick in business after statewide compost law

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Small food scrap haulers are popping up across Vermont, offering a bucket for people to fill with food scraps and a curbside pick up to take them away.

News

Northfield dam to be removed Tuesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A dam in Northfield is coming down Tuesday after being called unsafe.

News

Northfield dam to be removed Tuesday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A dam in Northfield Vermont is coming down today, after being called unsafe.

News

Roots Compost sees uptick in business

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s the law to compost food scraps in Vermont, and now it’s giving smaller business owners a chance to shine.

News

Vermonter heads to Louisiana to help out after Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A senior volunteer with the American Red Cross is heading to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Laura Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Vermonter heads to Louisiana to help in hurricane relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
A senior volunteer with the American Red Cross is heading to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Laura.

News

Food scrap haulers see uptick in business

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s the law to compost food scraps in Vermont, and now it’s giving smaller business owners a chance to shine.

News

State probing COVID cases related to Killington party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases associated with a private party in Killington.

News

State probing COVID cases related to Killington party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rutland County.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.