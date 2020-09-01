Advertisement

Burlington protests and campout continue

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Battery Park is located next to the police station and just a short walk from downtown Burlington.

For the last week, the park has been home to a group of activists camping out. The camp has been set up with food and even a medical tent.

As a few dozen people have camped out, a few hundred join each night to march the streets in protests.

The protesters camping out refused our requests for on-camera interviews ignoring questions when asked why they were out camping.

The demonstrators are calling for police reforms and specifically the firing of three Burlington Police officers who were involved in separate incidents in which the use of force was questioned.

“We are here until three police officers get fired,” said one protester.

The city says investigations of the three officers are closed and the city cannot legally take any further action.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: What is it going to take for you guys to get what you want here?

Protester: I’m sorry, there is a sign right over there that says our demands and as soon as our demands are met we are leaving. However, our demands are not met so you can go over there, read our demands and see what’s up, basically.

Demands for racial justice and police reforms have been happening all over the country since the police killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed. In Burlington, protests have remained peaceful, but include acts of civil disobedience, like camping illegally and blocking streets.

Vermont Law School professor Jared Carter says the demonstrations are protected by First Amendment free speech, up to a point.

“So to answer your question, can somebody camp indefinitely in Battery Park? The answer is probably not,” Carter said.

He says it becomes a gray area when protesters hit the streets.

“Once you start blocking traffic then that First Amendment right protection goes away. Would it be wise for law enforcement to start a quote-unquote ’crackdown,’ I don’t think that’s going to solve the problem, that’s just going to bring more problems,” said Carter.

Back at the park, neighbors say they are OK with peaceful protests and the camping, but not the late-night noise.

“We have nothing against it. Just the chanting, constantly after 4:30 p.m. and it goes on until 11 p.m.,” said Burlington resident Gordan Gokey.

DEL POZO WEIGHS IN ON ANTI-POLICE ACTIVISTS

Former Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo on Monday night weighed in on Twitter about the ongoing protests in Burlington and the role of the police.

He responded to a tweet by reporter Céline McArthur with a string of tweets saying: “People who organize & deploy to block & redirect traffic against drivers’ wills are acting as... police. Resolving contested use of public spaces requires... policing. It’s interesting to see how anti-police activists don’t hesitate to act like they’re cops at the first chance,” del Pozo said.

Del Pozo continued, “The video above is anti-police activists realizing they need policing, and deciding to commission themselves as police officers, so they can privilege the use of a shared public space for a cause they support and think is more important than other uses of the commons,” del Pozo said. “It’s indeed a very important cause. But... this shows many intend to leave us with a policed society if they achieve their goals. They’ll just want it policed their way, in service to their causes and beliefs. That’s fine, until it isn’t. We are *pluralist* *liberal* democracy.”

Related Stories:

Burlington protesters block Pearl Street during march

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Burlington

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Demonstrators rally at Battery Park overnight to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small fire inside JCPenney at Champlain Centre

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Florescent light bulb started small fire inside JCPenney

News

Judge: Minor parties fail to justify hold on new ballot rule

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says minor political parties in New York have failed to make their case that the state violated their constitutional rights by making it harder to qualify as parties and get on the ballot in upcoming elections.

News

Killington looking toward the future amid outbreak

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The community of Killington is reacting to a coronavirus outbreak reported this week that stemmed from a private party in August at the Summit Lodge and has so far infected at least 14 people.

News

Vermont municipal leaders pitch police reform plan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
In the face of calls for widespread police reform, Vermont's municipal leaders are laying down a plan to train and strengthen the state's local police departments.

Latest News

News

Plattsburgh land battle continues with new lawsuit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The town of Plattsburgh files a new lawsuit over the city of Plattsburgh moving forward with land annexation.

News

Northfield dam removal aimed at preventing floods

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A dam in Northfield came down Tuesday after being called unsafe.

News

Vt. racial disparity panel urge Legislature to take action

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Vermont panel made up of law enforcement, legal experts, and racial equity leaders are pitching a plan to the Legislature to reform law enforcement and reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

News

Wildlife Watch: Grant allows inventory of rare plants in plain sight

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has received federal funding to research rare plants in the state -- plants that many of us are likely to have seen without even knowing it.

News

Burlington protests and camp out continues

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Burlington’s Battery park is located next to the police station and just a short walk from downtown Burlington.

News

Vermont municipal leaders pitch police reform plan

Updated: 57 minutes ago
In the face of calls for widespread police reform, Vermont’s municipal leaders are laying down a plan to train and strengthen the state’s local police departments.