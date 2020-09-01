Advertisement

Canadian facing charges in marijuana smuggling scheme

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Canadian man is facing charges stemming from an attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Canada in the town of North Troy.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Border Patrol agents were watching a spot along the Vermont border with Quebec at about 7:45 p.m. Monday when they first heard and then saw three men carrying large backpacks they later determined held the marijuana. The three men dropped the packs and ran back toward Canada.

After identifying themselves as Border Patrol one agent fired a taser that incapacitated a suspect later identified as Scott Allen Cameron, a Canadian citizen. It could not immediately be determined if Cameron has an attorney.

