Advertisement

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Federal, state and local governments have approved eviction moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters, but those protections are expiring rapidly. A recent report from one think tank, the Aspen Institute, stated that more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered COVID-19-related job loss and concluded that millions more are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

The administration’s action stems from an executive order that President Donald Trump issued in early August. It instructed federal health officials to consider measures to temporarily halt evictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up Tuesday by declaring that any landlord shall not evict any “covered person” from any residential property for failure to pay rent.

Senior administration officials explained that the director of the CDC has broad authority to take actions deemed reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease.

Renters covered through the executive order must meet four criteria. They must:

— Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.

— Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.

— Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.

— Affirm they are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.

Officials said local courts would still resolve disputes between renters and landowners about whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.

Brian Morgenstern, a deputy White House press secretary, said Tuesday’s announcement means that people struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 would not have to worry about being evicted and risking the spread of the disease or exposure to it.

Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, called on Aug. 1 for Congress to enact a “broad emergency housing support program” to prevent evictions and shore up landlords. Congress enacted an unprecedented $2.3 trillion pandemic rescue package in March that paused evictions in most federal subsidized housing, but that moratorium has expired and Congress and the White House have been in a monthslong stalemate over new relief legislation.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said the order will provide relief for millions of anxious families, but added that the action delays rather than prevents evictions.

“While an eviction moratorium is essential, it is a half-measure that extends a financial cliff for renters to fall off when the moratorium expires and back rent is owed,” Yentel tweeted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small fire inside JCPenney at Champlain Centre

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Florescent light bulb started small fire inside JCPenney

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

News

Judge: Minor parties fail to justify hold on new ballot rule

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says minor political parties in New York have failed to make their case that the state violated their constitutional rights by making it harder to qualify as parties and get on the ballot in upcoming elections.

News

Killington looking toward the future amid outbreak

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The community of Killington is reacting to a coronavirus outbreak reported this week that stemmed from a private party in August at the Summit Lodge and has so far infected at least 14 people.

Latest News

News

Burlington protests and campout continue

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Protesters in Burlington continue to camp out and protest.

News

Vermont municipal leaders pitch police reform plan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
In the face of calls for widespread police reform, Vermont's municipal leaders are laying down a plan to train and strengthen the state's local police departments.

News

Plattsburgh land battle continues with new lawsuit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The town of Plattsburgh files a new lawsuit over the city of Plattsburgh moving forward with land annexation.

News

Northfield dam removal aimed at preventing floods

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A dam in Northfield came down Tuesday after being called unsafe.

News

Vt. racial disparity panel urge Legislature to take action

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Vermont panel made up of law enforcement, legal experts, and racial equity leaders are pitching a plan to the Legislature to reform law enforcement and reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

News

Wildlife Watch: Grant allows inventory of rare plants in plain sight

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has received federal funding to research rare plants in the state -- plants that many of us are likely to have seen without even knowing it.