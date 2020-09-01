Firefighters mourn NH captain who died after training exercise

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire fire department is mourning a captain who died after a training exercise.

The Goffstown Fire Department says Steven Tower became ill Monday during a physical ability test at the state fire academy in Concord. Emergency responders treated the 54-year-old Tower at the academy, but he died later at a hospital. Officials are investigating, and no information was provided information about his illness. Tower started as a firefighter in Goffstown in 1985 and served as training captain and interim fire chief before his death.

The passing of Captain Steven Tower of the Goffstown Fire Department earlier today is a tragic loss for the Goffstown community and the Granite State. My sincere condolences and prayers are with Captain Tower's family and the entire team at the Goffstown Fire Department. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 31, 2020

Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that Tower’s death is “a tragic loss.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)