Food scrap haulers see uptick in business after statewide compost law

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the law to compost food scraps in Vermont, and now it’s giving smaller business owners a chance to shine.

Small food scrap haulers are popping up across Vermont, offering a bucket for people to fill with food scraps and a curbside pick up to take them away.

According to Chittenden Solid Waste District and Green Mountain Compost, both small haulers and residential food waste drop off have seen incredible growth in recent months and account for a significant portion of total food waste tons at their facilities.

Roots Compost is located in Duxbury. They are so far serving nine towns with the hope to grow to more.

Since July 18, they have hauled almost two and a half tons of food scraps to composting facilities.

With not all large trash and recycling companies offering residential composting, there was a gap that needed filling and small companies have bridged the gap.

But for Roots, it isn’t just about moving food, it’s also about educating.

“The level of education about compost has been really diverse and generally people have been really interested in learning more about it also no matter where on that spectrum they were,” said William McDonald, a co-owner of Roots Compost.

“We love being someone that you can call and just be like ’Hey, can I put my lobster bits into the compost?’ We want to be able to answer that question,” said Ellen Ross, another co-owner of Roots Compost.

Ross and McDonald also say they are enjoying teaching other people about composting and say they are also learning themselves.

