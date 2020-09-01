Gersh Autism purchases NH’s Crotched Mountain School

GREENFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A company that operates schools and programs for people with autism in several states has purchased New Hampshire’s Crotched Mountain School.

The Crotched Mountain Foundation had said in June that it would close its Greenfield campus by Nov. 1 after suffering financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Gersh Autism announced it will assume full operational and financial responsibility for the day and boarding schools serving children and adults on that date instead.

Crotched Mountain first opened a rehabilitation center in 1953 to support people with polio. Gersh Autism operates schools and programs in New York, Washington state and Puerto Rico.

