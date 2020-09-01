Advertisement

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.
Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.(Source: WMC)

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. education officials identify 12 of proposed 70 child care hubs

Updated: moments ago
Vermont public school students go back to school in one week and the looming problem of child care is taking center stage.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Managing the White Mountains

Updated: moments ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Colin Pope plans to become just the 15th person to traverse across all 48, 4,000 foot mountain peaks of New Hampshire's White Mountains. The Sharon Academy and Norwich University grad plans to start Wednesday and hopes to finish within the next 10 days.

News

Vt. education officials identify 12 of proposed 70 child care hubs

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont public school students go back to school in one week and the looming problem of child care is taking center stage.

News

Vt. health commissioner clarifies on COVID and underlying conditions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Vermont's health commissioner says "armchair epidemiologists" need to stop spreading false information about the COVID-19 death toll.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

New online resource for New Hampshire parents

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire is dedicating a new online resource for COVID-19 information involving schools districts.

News

Wildlife Watch: Grant allows inventory of rare plants in plain sight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont Fish & Wildlife has received federal funding to research rare plants in the state -- plants that many of us are likely to have seen without even knowing it.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.