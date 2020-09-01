Hassan promises to hold postmaster accountable

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that it will not reconnect mail sorting machines that have been taken offline in Manchester.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers last week he will not restore decommissioned mail-sorting machines and blue collection boxes, saying they are not needed. But he also told Hassan he would look into the situation in Manchester. Hassan recently toured the Manchester processing center.

She said Tuesday she was disappointed in the answer, and that the Trump administration is creating confusion and chaos. DeJoy denies the Postal Service changes are linked to the elections.

