Judge: Minor parties fail to justify hold on new ballot rule

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge says minor political parties in New York have failed to make their case that the state violated their constitutional rights by making it harder to qualify as parties and get on the ballot in upcoming elections.

The state’s new ballot qualification requirements will take effect for now under District Judge John Koetl’s Tuesday decision, which is the latest in an ongoing legal battle. Political parties must now receive 2% of the vote in the previous presidential or gubernatorial election. A political party’s status will now be reviewed every other year starting in November.

Previously, political parties had to re-qualify every four years by receiving over 50,000 votes in the gubernatorial election.

