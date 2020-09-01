Advertisement

New Hampshire capital requires masks in city buildings, businesses

A woman offers free masks to anyone interested during a demonstration against business closures due to concern about COVID-19, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the State House in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A woman offers free masks to anyone interested during a demonstration against business closures due to concern about COVID-19, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the State House in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Concord City Council has approved a requirement for people to wear masks in city buildings and businesses such as retail stores to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ordinance is effective Tuesday through Jan. 2, 2021, WMUR-TV reported.

The masks are not required for children under age 5 or for people at risk of health issues.

Violators would receive a warning, followed by a $15 fine for every subsequent offense.

The cities of Manchester and Portsmouth are considering a similar mandate. Other cities, such as Nashua and Lebanon, passed one earlier this year.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 7,275 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 22 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 432. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 22 new cases per day on Aug. 16 to 21 new cases per day on Aug. 30.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

