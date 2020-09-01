Advertisement

New online resource for New Hampshire parents

Gov. Chris Sununu
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is dedicating a new online resource for COVID-19 information involving school districts.

The schools data dashboard will compile information from schools across the state as they reopen. It will include the number of cases in an individual school, clusters of illness and other information pertaining to the pandemic. It’s in addition to the other statewide data that’s already available on the site.

“Having that centralized website, a clearinghouse for real-time and real accurate information is going to be a real important tool for everyone, parents, teachers and administrators themselves,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

There is also new guidance that aims to help school districts make informed decisions on when it’s safe for them to transition between learning models.

