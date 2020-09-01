Northfield dam to be removed Tuesday

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A dam in Northfield is coming down Tuesday after being called unsafe.

The Friends of Winooski River watershed group has been working with the Burr Family to remove the Derelict Dam on their property and it stretches across Bull Run.

We’re told a 15-foot tall, 100-foot long concrete dam will be deconstructed and removed beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to experts with the Vermont Nature Conservancy, there are more than 1,000 dams on Vermont’s rivers and hundreds of them aren’t necessary anymore.

In a statement they say, “Hundreds of these ’deadbeat’ dams no longer serve any purpose except to block fish, limit public access, and pose safety hazards.”

