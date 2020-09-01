Advertisement

Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

The crash site of a Navy plane is seen near the Virginia-Maryland border.
The crash site of a Navy plane is seen near the Virginia-Maryland border.(Source: WBOC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOXOM, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

The E-2C Hawkeye went down in the vicinity of Wallops Island about 3:50 p.m. Monday during a training flight.

That’s according to a statement from Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a spokeswoman with Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Cragg said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

She said reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured. The four sailors have non-critical injuries, WBOC reported.

