Plattsburgh land battle continues with new lawsuit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh has filed a new lawsuit against the city of Plattsburgh to stop the next step in the city’s land annexation plan.

The lawsuit surrounds the public comment period on the city’s plan to annex land it owns in the town. The city set a date for public comment on September 24. The town says they never agreed to that date and this is supposed to be a joint public hearing, so they filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, “The city of Plattsburgh has moved forward with publishing the notice for the public hearing without the town’s consent.”

Cashman says the city and town have been working together for weeks planning a date, time and location for the next step in the land annexation discussion. He said, “all with the understanding that there is an executive order under Governor Cuomo’s leadership.”

The executive order states that all in-person public hearings should be postponed until September 4, which is this Friday. The meeting set for the 24th by the city is available via Zoom or in-person.

The annexation process started back in 2018. Originally, the city hoped to move the Municipal Lighting Department to the Rugar Street piece of land but that plan fell apart after the town imposed a moratorium on building utilities.

“It seems like every turn they are just unwilling to collaborate they just want to fight and delay,” said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, about the land annexation so far.

He says the annexation of the 220-plus acres will grow the city by 7%.

The mayor hopes to develop the land, which will boost the city’s tax rolls and create more jobs for the region, he said, “We actually did an economic study and it shows that the town benefits more than anybody by doing this because of all the jobs we create and ultimately they will be living in the town.”

But the town isn’t as optimistic. It wants an in-person public meeting so that everyone can hear from the school districts and fire departments that benefit from taxes paid on that land to the town.

Cashman said, “Having a public hearing of this magnitude through Zoom is not going to sufficiently allow for the conversation and the presentations to occur.”

If the city annexes the property, the town will no longer get that cash.

Cashman says September 24 is too soon for a hearing but refused to say when it should be. Meanwhile, Plattsburgh swears in a new mayor in January.

Cashman said, “What I will say is that I’m absolutely confident in the relationship with the city and town when new leadership comes in of 2021.”

