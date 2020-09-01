Advertisement

Primary preview: Feltes, Volinsky hope to unseat NH governor

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two lawyers with blue-collar backgrounds are vying for New Hampshire’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination next week, hoping for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Andru Volinsky is best known for representing struggling, property-poor communities in a landmark education funding lawsuit in the 1990s. But Dan Feltes also casts himself as a champion of working families, citing his work as a legal aid attorney and state senator.

Sununu, meanwhile, faces two longshot challengers Sept. 8: conservative activist Karen Testerman and a man who changed his name to Nobody to get on the ballot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

New Hampshire capital requires masks in city buildings, businesses

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Concord City Council has approved a requirement for people to wear masks in city buildings and businesses such as retail stores to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

AP

Hassan promises to hold postmaster accountable

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that it will not reconnect mail sorting machines that have been taken offline in Manchester.

AP

Firefighters mourn NH captain who died after training exercise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Goffstown Fire Department says Steven Tower became ill Monday during a physical ability test at the state fire academy in Concord.

News

Watch Live: State probing COVID cases related to Killington party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Governor Phil Scott is holding a pandemic press conference Tuesday with state health leaders.

Latest News

AP

Gersh Autism purchases NH’s Crotched Mountain School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A company that operates schools and programs for people with autism in several states has purchased New Hampshire’s Crotched Mountain School.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

2 frats suspended at NY state college for virus violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state college at Geneseo suspended two fraternities and a sorority for violating pandemic rules.

News

Virus aid flows through eateries, farmers to hungry mouths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont is hoping that a program in Brattleboro to feed people and keep restaurants operating can be replicated in other parts of the state.

News

Burlington protesters block Pearl Street during march

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Hundreds of protesters marched throughout Burlington for the sixth night in a row Monday, blocking the intersection of North Champlain and Pearl street.

News

Vermonter heads to Louisiana to help out after Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A senior volunteer with the American Red Cross is heading to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Laura Tuesday.