Primary preview: Feltes, Volinsky hope to unseat NH governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two lawyers with blue-collar backgrounds are vying for New Hampshire’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination next week, hoping for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Andru Volinsky is best known for representing struggling, property-poor communities in a landmark education funding lawsuit in the 1990s. But Dan Feltes also casts himself as a champion of working families, citing his work as a legal aid attorney and state senator.

Sununu, meanwhile, faces two longshot challengers Sept. 8: conservative activist Karen Testerman and a man who changed his name to Nobody to get on the ballot.

