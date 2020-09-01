Advertisement

Small fire inside JCPenney at Champlain Centre

District No. 3 Fire Dept. says fire was started from florescent light bulb
By Kelly O'Brien
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a small fire on Tuesday inside JCPenney at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh.

The District No. 3 Fire Department says the fire started from a plastic tip of a fluorescent lightbulb.

JCPenney chose to self-evacuate from the store until the fire was put out.

No one was hurt and the store has opened back up.

