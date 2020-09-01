Small fire inside JCPenney at Champlain Centre
District No. 3 Fire Dept. says fire was started from florescent light bulb
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a small fire on Tuesday inside JCPenney at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh.
The District No. 3 Fire Department says the fire started from a plastic tip of a fluorescent lightbulb.
JCPenney chose to self-evacuate from the store until the fire was put out.
No one was hurt and the store has opened back up.
