Vermonter heads to Louisiana to help out after Laura

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A senior volunteer with the American Red Cross is heading to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Laura Tuesday.

Erica Fuller will be flying out of the Burlington International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

She plans to join nearly 1,000 trained Red Cross disaster workers who are on the ground or supporting the effort virtually.

Fuller will be a shelter worker, helping displaced families in Baton Rouge.

While the extent of the damage isn’t known, we’re told it’s estimated thousands of homes are destroyed or majorly damaged and that hundreds of thousands don’t have power.

