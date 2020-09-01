Virus aid flows through eateries, farmers to hungry mouths

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is hoping that a program in Brattleboro to feed people and keep restaurants operating can be replicated in other parts of the state.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Vermont National Guard had been giving out free meals to long lines of people around the state. Vermont Public Radio reported Monday that in Brattleboro, the federal relief money used to pay for the program is now being given to restaurants and farmers to feed locals in need because of the pandemic.

Lawmakers have allocated $5 million in relief aid for the program, and applications are coming in for other Everyone Eats hubs in Vermont.

