Advertisement

Vt. education officials identify 12 of proposed 70 child care hubs

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont public school students go back to school in one week and the looming problem of child care is taking center stage.

The state of Vermont is setting up 12 locations in eight counties where some 4,600 kids will take their online classes while their parents are at work.

“We are putting together a whole new child care system together in a matter of weeks, and that’s something I don’t think we’ve ever done as a state,” said Vt. Agency of Human Service Secretary Mike Smith.

Another 20 locations are in the works and pending approval. There’s still a lot of details to be worked out, including what the physical layout of these hubs will look like and who will staff them. Smith says they don’t want to poach teachers and staff from other programs because those are in demand as well.

With 40,000 people still unemployed, Governor Scott says that this could be an opportunity to provide more jobs.

“If you have any interest in early learning or child care, reach out to us, because we could use the help right now,” Scott said.

Though the centers will stagger groups of students, there is still a possibility of COVID spreading through the hubs and in schools.

The state is working on creating a new data system to track COVID cases in schools. They say privacy laws restrict the state from releasing individual student cases, so student and teacher cases will be lumped together. But the state won’t provide any data for schools with fewer than 25 students.

“This means we probably will not be reporting data for about 15 of our schools. We believe a consistent approach for using this data at the state level will help schools in communication with their families and their communities and can replace the need for districts to do this on their own,” said Vt. Education Secretary Dan French.

These hubs, however, will come with a cost on top of what people pay in their property taxes every year that fund schools, though the exact amount is unclear. The state will offer financial assistance to some families.

While Scott and state officials hammer out more details of the state’s back to school plan, his Democratic challenger, Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, is highlighting teachers’ about the extra cost of child care for families and the lack of a statewide school reopening plan.

“Parents are supposed to keep working and find extra child care and pay for that child care, because there’s no plan. Governor Scott failed to coordinate a statewide plan to return to school,” said Mark Brown, a teacher at U-32 High School.

Stet officials admit there’s still a lot of questions about what the programming at these child care hubs will look like and how they will be physically arranged.

Related Stories:

Vt. child care hub initiative scrambling to identify providers

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. education officials identify 12 of proposed 70 child care hubs

Updated: moments ago
Vermont public school students go back to school in one week and the looming problem of child care is taking center stage.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Managing the White Mountains

Updated: moments ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Colin Pope plans to become just the 15th person to traverse across all 48, 4,000 foot mountain peaks of New Hampshire's White Mountains. The Sharon Academy and Norwich University grad plans to start Wednesday and hopes to finish within the next 10 days.

News

Vt. health commissioner clarifies on COVID and underlying conditions

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Vermont's health commissioner says "armchair epidemiologists" need to stop spreading false information about the COVID-19 death toll.

Latest News

News

New online resource for New Hampshire parents

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire is dedicating a new online resource for COVID-19 information involving schools districts.

News

Wildlife Watch: Grant allows inventory of rare plants in plain sight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont Fish & Wildlife has received federal funding to research rare plants in the state -- plants that many of us are likely to have seen without even knowing it.

News

Vermont municipal leaders pitch police reform plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
In the face of calls for widespread police reform, Vermont's municipal leaders are laying down a plan to train and strengthen the state's local police departments.

News

Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

News

Concord requires masks in city buildings, businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Concord City Council has approved a requirement for people to wear masks in city buildings and businesses such as retail stores to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Canadian facing charges in marijuana smuggling scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say a Canadian man is facing charges stemming from an attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Canada in the town of North Troy.