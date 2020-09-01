Vt. racial disparity panel urge Legislature to take action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont panel made up of law enforcement, legal experts, and racial equity leaders are pitching a plan to the Legislature to reform law enforcement and reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel presented their findings to the Legislature back in December and include expanding data collection efforts in local police departments and further use-of-force training.

Ultimately, the panel members say statewide reform is needed to make policing and sentencing equitable among all Vermonters.

“The police have a hard job. We have to give them the tools they need to enter the 21st century with public safety. It’s not going to be about a jail cell and a police cruiser. It’s going to be about in the community, understanding obstacles, solving problems,” said Vt. Attorney General TJ Donovan.

The Legislature will examine the group’s proposal in the coming weeks as the fall budget session continues.

