Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue as we head into Wednesday. A frontal system will spread showers and a few thunderstorms starting during the morning, becoming more widespread by the end of the day. Most showers will be light and scattered, but it may be possible to see a few stronger storms with some heavy downpours by the evening hours. It will be a bit more muggy on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers will wrap up and clouds will begin to clear out on Wednesday night. Thursday will be a better looking day with partly sunny skies. It will likely be our warmest day of the week as well with highs approaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Partly sunny skies will continue on Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. It will be a little cooler through the end of the week, but still very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of rain will likely be on Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice start to September. Some wet & stormy weather mid-week. Then more nice weather after that.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dan Dowling
A sunny start to the work week continues into Tuesday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Your Monday Outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Beautiful weather to close out the month of August. A bit of wet weather mid-week.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

A chilly night tonight, but a nice start to the week.

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A chilly start to Monday, with morning lows in the 40s (a few upper 30s possible). Pleasant weather will be around through Tuesday. Some showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, then the end of the week and next weekend are looking great.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Breezy and cooler today, with lower humidity.

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Today will be breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s, with a few 30s possible. Pleasant weather can be expected for Monday and Tuesday.