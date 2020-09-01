BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue as we head into Wednesday. A frontal system will spread showers and a few thunderstorms starting during the morning, becoming more widespread by the end of the day. Most showers will be light and scattered, but it may be possible to see a few stronger storms with some heavy downpours by the evening hours. It will be a bit more muggy on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers will wrap up and clouds will begin to clear out on Wednesday night. Thursday will be a better looking day with partly sunny skies. It will likely be our warmest day of the week as well with highs approaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Partly sunny skies will continue on Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. It will be a little cooler through the end of the week, but still very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of rain will likely be on Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers.

