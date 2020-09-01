Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone, and Happy September! The first day of the new month will start out on a pretty good note, but we’ll have some active weather for the second day.

There will still be lots of sunshine today for most of us, but more clouds will be mixing in over northern NY, and there is just a slight chance for a shower or two, mainly over the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. It will be breezy out of the south and temperatures will be a little warmer today than the last couple of days.

A frontal system moving in from the west will bring showers & possible thunderstorms, on-and-off, throughout the day on Wednesday. It will be more muggy, too.

After that system goes by on Wednesday night, we’ll get back to sunshine and comfortable humidity again for Thursday.

Another front will come through on Friday, but it will be a weak one with very little moisture. There is just a slight chance for a few showers. Otherwise it will be partly sunny. Once that front goes by, temperatures will be coming down a bit, especially during the overnight hours.

Most of the holiday weekend is looking good . . . lots of sunshine on Saturday, and especially on Sunday. But that third day of the long weekend is looking wet as a front comes through on Monday for Labor Day.

It is now “meteorological” fall (the full months of September, October, and Novermber)! But “astronomical” fall (the one on the calendar) is still 3 weeks away. -Gary

