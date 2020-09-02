A student’s arrest in St. Albans fuels debate over police in schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of St. Albans and Maple Run Unified School District paid a BFA student’s family $30,000 to settle a human rights complaint against a school resource officer, that happened in March of 2019.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer who wrote in this week’s issue about the role of school resource officers and how lines between school discipline and local law enforcement can get blurred.

